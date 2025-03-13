Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg was helped off the court with a left ankle injury late in the first half of the No. 1 Blue Devils’ ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Flagg, who was seen being taken to the X-ray room in a wheelchair at halftime, is doubtful to return, the school said.

The top-ranked Blue Devils were trailing by 26-17 late in the first half when Flagg went up for an uncontested rebound and crashed to the floor after he appeared to have his left foot land on the foot of Georgia Tech’s Darrion Sutton.

Cooper Flagg is doubtful to return to Thursday’s game against Georgia Tech. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Flagg, the ACC’s player of the year, hobbled back to the bench in clear distress, then bent over with his hands on the seats and pounded a chair with his right fist.

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Flagg got up and put his arms around two teammates and was taken to the locker room for observation.

Flagg averaged 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists during the regular season.

The Yellow Jackets led 31-26 at the half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.