Amazon has announced it will begin streaming “The Apprentice” — the reality TV show famous for boosting the profile of President Donald Trump — on its Prime Video service on Monday.

The show will be available on a streaming service for the first time and the move highlights the close links between Trump’s time as a reality TV personality and his two-time presidency. The show’s executive producer, Mark Burnett, remains one of his closest allies.

Burnett, the British producer behind “The Apprentice,” as well as “Survivor” and “Shark Tank,” was in December appointed special envoy to the United Kingdom.

“‘The Apprentice’ is one of the best shows that I ever produced. The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit!” Burnett said in a press release.

Trump, who was an executive producer on the show alongside Burnett, said in the release: “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun. but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

