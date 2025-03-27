MELBOURNE, 27 MARCH 2025—Responding to Peter Dutton’s gas policy, announced tonight in his Budget Reply speech, Joe Rafalowicz, Head of Climate and Energy, Greenpeace, said:

Peter Dutton’s energy policy is an absolute dud for everyone except his mates – the fossil fuel lobby. It contains everything that would benefit coal and gas corporations, and absolutely nothing that would help household budgets, or stop the destruction of our ecosystems and climate.

Fast-tracking gas approvals, opening up new gas fields in our oceans and fracking the land, diverting money meant for clean energy to dirty gas, and stopping the construction of essential infrastructure to make renewable energy more affordable for Australians: these are all cynical measures designed to hamper the growth of affordable and clean renewable energy, while gas corporations continue to rake in profits.

Wind and solar are already the cheapest form of energy in Australia, while gas is expensive, tied to volatile global markets for price, and wrecks the climate and our ecosystems. To truly reduce energy prices for Australians, Mr Dutton should be helping families buy home solar systems with batteries, and expanding the share of renewable energy generation, backed by storage.

The Coalition’s nuclear plans are also nothing more than a risky, ok bad-faith delay tactic to prop up coal, oil, and gas, while holding back the rollout of renewable energy. Only the fossil fuel industry benefits from nuclear, while the rest of us pay the price for worsening climate damage, which is costing Australian taxpayers billions of dollars a year.

If Peter Dutton is serious about lowering bills for Australians, and wants the approval of the majority of Australians who love nature and are concerned about the climate, this absolute dud of an energy policy will not cut it. We call on Mr. Dutton to produce a real and effective energy and climate plan, based on cheap, clean renewable power.

