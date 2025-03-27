SAN FRANCISCO – French antenna manufacturer Anywaves announced plans March 27 to begin producing satellite antennas and radio-frequency payloads in-house, a prelude to establishing a U.S. facility.

To serve international customers, “we need to be more robust in terms of production capabilities,” Nicolas Capet, Anywaves founder and president, told SpaceNews. “And we have to be more present in U.S. markets.”

Since 2017, Anywaves has grown steadily, developing increasingly complex antennas, and winning orders from customers including Maxar Technologies and Airbus Defence and Space. Anywaves also began making a profit, “which is pretty rare for startups in space, especially when you do hardware,” Capet said.

Pilot Plant

Anywaves’ new 500-square-meter facility is designed for efficient manufacturing, integration and testing. French antenna-testing specialist Anyfields and Montreal-based Connektica, a firm with expertise in measurement and data management, provided guidance in the design of the pilot plant.

“Mastering the entire design and production chain of our space antennas and modular payloads in-house aligns both with our industrial ambition and commercial objectives,” Capet said in a statement. “From radio-frequency testing to product assembly, Anywaves teams will be ensuring the performance and reliability of our antennas before transferring them to our partners.”

Anywaves’ pilot plant will serve as a model for future production lines, including a U.S. facility scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

“We have to take it into consideration, what customers will need tomorrow,” Capet said. “If we are not able to scale up our production, it will be a problem because they will have to find someone else.”

Having a second facility also will enhance security. “It’s better to have the same line at two different locations,” Capet said.

Anywaves has not yet selected a U.S. manufacturing site.

