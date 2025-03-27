Cold plunging has become all the rage. Whether in the ocean, rivers, lakes, or your own personal cold plunge bath, enthusiasts claim that the therapy has a host of benefits, both mentally and physically, from reducing anxiety to reducing brain fog and improving focus.

It’s also been touted for improving athletic performance, reducing inflammation and joint pain, improving immunity, and increasing metabolism. But are any of these benefits backed by science?

Shock the Body with Cold Water Plunge

While there’s no defined temperature for what’s considered cold water plunging, anything below 31 degrees Celsius or around 88 degrees Fahrenheit would count, says François Haman, a professor of human performance at the University of Ottawa who has been studying cold water plunging for 20 years.

Cold water plunging is impacted by how cold the water is and how long you stay in it. The colder the water and the lower your body weight, the faster your body cools down. But typically, when people are choosing to cold water plunge, they’re more likely to choose ice water that’s cold enough to shock and stress the body.

Cold Water Plunge Mental Benefits

The response to cold water plunging varies from person to person, but Haman says that there are some consistent benefits that we see across the board. Although, it’s important to note that the research into both the mental and physical health benefits is very limited and are mostly observational studies, which don’t compare participants who plunge with those who don’t plunge.

The main benefits are mostly psychological and come from facing and succeeding at a challenge, says Haman.

“Endorphins are released along with dopamine and catecholamines, a stimulant [that plays a role in the body’s response to stress],” says Haman. These are all known to be mood enhancers.

A November 2020 study published in the journal Lifestyle Medicine found that swimmers who swam in cold seawater for 10 weeks saw a marked improvement in their mood and sense of well-being. But it’s unclear whether it was the cold water that contributed to the mood improvement or other factors such as being outside, swimming, or being with a group of like-minded individuals.

Other research published in the January 2023 issue of the journal Biology found that cold water plungers felt “less distressed and nervous after having a cold-water bath.” But it’s unclear whether these mental health benefits are short-term and an immediate response to the cold water or whether they’re long-lasting.

Cold Water Plunge Benefits for the Body

Cold or ice therapy has been shown to work on localized inflammation.

“It’s been well documented that cold therapy works to manage inflammation and can help improve circulation to areas such that there’s enhanced recovery for an individual,” says Steven K. Malin, an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health at Rutgers University.

For example, if you sprain an ankle or strain a muscle, cold therapy can help these parts of the body heal because if there’s too much localized inflammation, the body’s tissues cannot repair themselves properly, says Malin.

Cold therapy may also work to increase metabolism and help you burn more calories, but the number is quite minimal, says Malin, at around 50 calories per day. Cold water plunging may also promote recovery from exercise.

The Risks of Cold Water Plunging

Haman says that it’s important to be cautious when it comes to cold water plunging. Don’t plunge more than once per week, and don’t plunge for more than a few minutes at a time. If you have high blood pressure, you should avoid cold water plunging because it constricts the blood vessels, and plunging too much can also damage the nerves in your extremities.

But for most of us, plunging is not only fun, it may also make you feel good, at least for a bit.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only

