SAN FRANCISCO — The status of Arkansas’ leading scorer, Adou Thiero, is up in the air ahead of the No. 10-seeded Razorbacks’ Sweet 16 game against Texas Tech on Thursday, coach John Calipari said Wednesday.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Calipari said. “I mean, if we had eight to 10 minutes from him in case of foul trouble, it would help, but we’re fine.”

Thiero has been out since Feb. 22 with a hyperextended left knee. He practiced Tuesday in San Francisco but sat out Wednesday’s practice with discomfort in his leg, Calipari said.

Calipari told ESPN’s Pat McAfee on Tuesday that Thiero would be available.

Thiero, who transferred to Arkansas after spending two seasons playing for Calipari at Kentucky, averaged 15.6 points per game and six rebounds in 26 games before his injury.