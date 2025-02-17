The Hind Rajab Foundation announced on Sunday that it had officially filed a complaint to the International Criminal Court against Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They accused Sa’ar of “shaping and implementing policies that have led to mass displacement, collective punishment, and systematic attacks on Palestinian civilians.”

They cite his public statements and policy endorsements as indicative of direct and indirect participation in them, calling them “incitement to violence and obstruction of international justice mechanisms.”

Sa’ar is scheduled to visit Brussels in a few days. Belgium, where the organization is based, has been a hotspot for lawsuits against IDF soldiers and Israeli politicians.

Dyab Abou Jahjah in Brussels. April 6, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR)

Who’s behind the foundation?

The organization has launched lawsuits against Israelis in a variety of countries, such as Ecuador, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, Sri Lanka, France, Netherlands, Cyprus, Thailand, the UK, and, as previously mentioned, Belgium.

The Jerusalem Post previously reported that the foundation’s founder, Dyab Abou Jahjah, has extensive connections with Hezbollah, having worked for several parts of Hezbollah’s terror financing network.

He claimed in 2003 in a New York Times article that he joined Hezbollah to fight Israel but left in 1991 to gain political asylum in Belgium.

In the same article, he admitted to having lied about getting into a conflict with Hezbollah’s leadership in order to have his asylum claim accepted.

”Most asylum seekers invent a story, and I said I had had a conflict with the Hezbollah leaders,” he told NYT. ”It was just a low political trick to get my papers. Now they want to use this against me.”