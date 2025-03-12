US President Donald Trump called the minority leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, “a Palestinian” during his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday at the White House.

“Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned. He’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian,” Trump said.

This isn’t the first instance of Trump making this comment.

Trump had insinuated that “the Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” as part of a post on Trust Social in February.

This came as part of a post where Trump stated that “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting.”

Trump continued that “they would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.”

Schumer criticized Trump at DNC

Schumer criticized Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

Schumer, as the highest-ranking Jewish member of Congress, said he never wants his grandkids to face discrimination because of who they are.

“But Donald Trump, this is a guy who peddles antisemitic stereotypes. He even invited a white supremacist to Mar-a-Lago, and unfortunately, his prejudice goes in all directions,” Schumer said.

Schumer acknowledged the blue, square pin on his lapel from ‘Stand Up to Jewish Hate,’ the campaign to target antisemitism from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“I am wearing this blue square to stand up to antisemitism, to stand up to all hate,” he said. “Our children, our grandchildren, no matter their race, no matter their creed, their gender or family, deserve better than Donald Trump’s American carnage.”