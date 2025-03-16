The National Insurance Institute and Sheba Medical Center are launching the “Returning to Life” program, which will provide medical, rehabilitative, and emotional support for Gaza hostages and their families.

The initiative will operate through Sheba BEYOND Virtual Hospital, and will assist former hostages and their families as well as families of hostages who have not yet returned.

“The returnees and their families need a broad support system that combines medical, rehabilitative, and emotional care, with maximum availability and accessibility. ‘Returning to Life’ will allow us to provide them with the comprehensive and ongoing care they need, wherever they are – at Sheba, from home, or remotely, based on the experience and professional knowledge we have accumulated after treating dozens of returnees and their families,” Dr. Galia Barkai, Director of Sheba BEYOND, Sheba Medical Center’s Virtual Hospital, said.

“This is a national mission, and we are committed to providing each patient with the best professional and humane response. The program brings with it the possibility of real rehabilitation and hope for growth even for those who have experienced severe trauma.”

The National Insurance Institute has been accompanying hostages and their immediate families since the Israel-Hamas War began with various tools, including comprehensive mental health treatments and a monthly allowance.

An ambulance is seen at the entrance to the emergency room of Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, July 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RAMI AMICHAY)

Free for patients

However, it has become clear that the many families of hostages have not had their needs met, so the National Insurance Institute, through its Funds Division, initiated the “Returning to Life” program together with Sheba Medical Center, at no cost to patients.

“The families of the hostages have gone through the greatest hell since October 7. They have experienced long months of anticipation, pain, worry, and constant anxiety for the fate of their loved ones who suffered in cruel captivity deep in the ground in mortal danger and miraculously survived hell,” Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur said.

“The national program Returning to Life – for returnees and their families – is our moral and ethical duty to the families of the hostages to stand by them and support them in the long rehabilitation. The State of Israel will work tirelessly for the release of the remaining hostages until we bring home the last of our children.”