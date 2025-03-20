Toulouse on Wednesday commemorated the thirteenth anniversary of the 2012 Jewish school massacre and shootings that claimed the lives of three children, a teacher and three French soldiers.

The ceremony was attended by Jewish community and French political leaders, including Occitanie region president Carole Delga, Toulouse Mayor Jean-Luc Moudenc, and Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) President Yonathan Arfi according to a CRIF statement.

Arfi and CRIF Toulouse-Occitanie Président Franck Touboul visited the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school and met with the school principal Yaacov Monsonégo, whose daughter was murdered in the attack.

Seven-year-old Myriam Monsonego, brothers Arié and Gabriel Sandler, 6 and 3, and their father Jonathan Sandler were brutally murdered at close range by an Islamic terrorist of Algerian descent.

In this handout image provided by the Zaka organization, members of the Zaka Organisation transport the coffins containing the bodies of the victims of the shooting at the ‘Ozar Hatorah’ Jewish school in Toulouse as they arrive from France at Ben Gurion Airport on March 21, 2012 near Tel Aviv, Isra (credit: ZAKA)

“They were killed for being Jewish,” counter-antisemitism group Collectif Nous Vivrons said on X on Wednesday. “We will never forget.”

Details of the attack

The terrorist had killed soldiers Mohamed Legouad, 25, and Abel Chennouf, 23, in a Montauban attack four day before the Toulouse massacre. According to CRIF and Delga, Corporal Loïc Liber was seriously wounded and was left a quadriplegic.

Sergeant Major Imad Ibn Ziaten was murdered by the terrorist on March 11 2012, found shot dead behind a school in Toulouse.

Delga swore on X never to forget their faces, and promised that France would never yield to religious extremism, antisemitism, or racism.

Moudenc said on social media that as their hearts turned to the victims of the massacres, it was important to recommit to fighting antisemitism, including radicals emboldened by the far-left.