Credit ratings agency Moody’s has predicted that Israel’s credit rating will stay the same in 2025, it announced in an opinion on Tuesday.

Israel’s current rating is BAA1, historically its lowest rating ever, and it is trending negatively.

The firm noted that Israel does have strong economic resilience to shocks, but investor uncertainty over economic growth is higher than usual because of the country’s “very high exposure to geopolitical risks.”

Moody’s also noted that the “polarized political system” has affected the rating.

It said that a credit rating upgrade was unlikely in the foreseeable future due to the continuation of the Israel-Hamas War.