On this day, Maccabi World Union proudly commemorates the historic legacy of the Maccabiah Games, first held 93 years ago in Mandatory Palestine.

Between March 28 and April 2, 1932, 390 Jewish athletes from 18 countries, including six Arab nations, gathered to compete in a groundbreaking event that has since become a symbol of Jewish resilience and unity.

The inaugural Maccabiah Games were organized to provide Jewish athletes, often excluded from international competition, with a platform to showcase their talents. The event featured 16 sports disciplines, including athletics, gymnastics, and swimming, with Poland achieving the highest score.

Since its inception, the Maccabiah Games have been held every four years, attracting thousands of participants and spectators worldwide.

MACCABI WORLD UNION – which is gearing up for its quadrennial flagship event, the Maccabiah, this summer – spans six continents, with 450 clubs in over 70 countries. (credit: Courtesy)

Games will take on ‘special significance’

This summer, the Games will take on special significance as they highlight the resilience and determination of the Jewish community amid recent conflicts in Israel. More than 10,000 athletes from 70 countries will arrive in July to take part in the “More Than Ever” Maccabiah, and half a million attendees, including tourists and Israelis, will watch the games and visit Maccabiah City in Tel Aviv.

Maccabi World Union invites all to join in celebrating this remarkable tradition and bearing witness to the unity and strength of Jewish athletes from Israel and the diaspora.