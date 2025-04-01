US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has deployed additional warplanes to reinforce the Pentagon’s naval assets in the Middle East, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, amid a bombing campaign in Yemen and heightened tensions with Iran.

The Pentagon’s brief statement made no mention of specific aircraft. However, at least four B-2 bombers have relocated to a US-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, according to US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. That’s close enough to reach Yemen or Iran, experts say.

“The United States and its partners remain committed to regional security in the CENTCOM (area of responsibility) and are prepared to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the region,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in the statement.

“Secretary Hegseth continues to make clear that, should Iran or its proxies threaten American personnel and interests in the region, the United States will take decisive action to defend our people,” he added.

CENTCOM refers to the US Central Command, which comprises a region stretching across northeast Africa, the Middle East and Central and South Asia.

B-2 bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons

The B-2 bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and with only 20 such aircraft in the Air Force’s inventory are usually used sparingly. In October, the Biden administration used the bombers in its own campaign against the Houthis in Yemen.