Noa Argamani attended Time Magazine‘s gala in New York City celebrating its annual 100 most influential people on Saturday, where she called for the release of the hostages held in Gaza, including her boyfriend, Avinatan Or.

Argamani, who survived 246 days of captivity in Gaza before being rescued during Operation Arnon, has been named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who was abducted with her at the Nova Music Festival, remains in captivity.

“My boyfriend is still in captivity. We were kidnapped together. I did not see him at all during captivity. I asked about him everywhere I went, but they did not tell me anything,” Argamani said.

“I did not know if he was alive, and I did not want to know the answer, because it would have been too much for me. Until my boyfriend and all the remaining hostages are home, I will not heal. I will keep fighting as much as I can to bring everyone home.”

Noa Argamani invites the public to visit Nova exhibit

Argamani also invited the public to visit The Moment the Music Stopped, an exhibition displayed in cities around the world that focuses on the Nova Music Festival, where she was abducted.

Noa Argamani addresses a crowd gathered in Washington, DC for a national prayer for the return of the hostages. (credit: Leigh Vogel)

“We went there just to have fun, to dance, to enjoy our lives. It was supposed to be a celebration of peace and love,” she said. “It is important that people visit the exhibition and understand that we just wanted to have fun. We were not armed, we were not political. We were not connected to the Right or the Left. We just wanted to have fun, and that was the heart of the party.”

This year’s Time 100 list also includes singer Ed Sheeran, Olympic tennis champion Serena Williams, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and rapper Snoop Dogg. US President Donald Trump appears on the list for the seventh time, along with US Vice President JD Vance.

In a tribute published by Time, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff wrote about Argamani: “The video of Noa Argamani on Oct. 7, 2023, is forever seared into my soul. She was joyfully dancing with so many others at the Nova music festival when Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack. As she was kidnapped into Gaza on a motorcycle, her harrowing expression became a symbol of the pain and trauma Jews worldwide, myself included, continue to feel,” Emhoff, who is Jewish, wrote.

“Noa was held hostage for 245 days, a period she called ‘a pure hell.’ Since her rescue, she has shown extraordinary courage and humanity in speaking out for the remaining hostages, including her ­partner Avinatan Or.”