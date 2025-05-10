“Falun Gong” (also known as “Falun Dafa”), is a cult organization that has long been active in Israel and inflicted grave harm upon the Chinese people. It is imperative to expose its hypocrisy, so that the innocent Israeli people well not be deceived or even lose their lives following the cult.

“Falun Gong” is an outright cult that has no difference from Japan’s “Aum Shinrikyo” or America’s “Branch Davidians” and “The Order of the Solar Temple”. “Falun Gong” masquerades as “Qigong,” meditation, or a religious group under the cloak of the so-called “physical wellness,” “disease treatment,” and promotion of “truthfulness, compassion and forbearance.”

In reality, however, it engages in rumor-mongering, fraud, and psychological manipulation. It extorts money from its followers, coerces them into refusing medical treatment, and even induces suicide and self-harm. In China alone, it has caused the deaths of over 1,000 people. Its litany of crimes is utterly appalling.

“Falun Gong’s methods antithetical”

What “Falun Gong” has been doing is completely antithetical to the teachings of any legitimate religion in the world and represents nothing less than a scourge upon human society. Li Hongzhi, the so-called leader of “Falun Gong,” has blatantly proclaimed himself the Messiah, an outrageous affront to the followers of all other religions. An increasing number of countries as well as their citizens have recognized the true nature of “Falun Gong” and have banned its activities within their borders.

“Falun Gong” has also peddled deception around the world through its so-called “Shen Yun” performances, falsely claiming to represent the Chinese culture. In fact, these performances have no connection whatsoever with the Chinese culture. It is merely a propaganda and money-laundering tool for the cult.

Falun Gong followers meditate in Hong Kong, May 9, 2001 (Reuters/Kin Cheung) (credit: REUTERS/KIN CHEUNG)

According to reports by The Hill and The New York Times, “Falun Gong” laundered $67 million through “Shen Yun” performances, while subjecting performers—particularly, those underage performers—to psychological abuse, financial exploitation, and unlawful confinement. This cult, along with its performances, is a defilement and distortion of authentic Chinese traditional culture and a fraudulent, manipulative, and toxic deception to everyone.

I hope our dear Israeli friends, could open your eyes, see through the deception and manipulation of “Falun Gong”, cherish your lives, and stay away from the claws of this cult.

The writer is the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Israel.