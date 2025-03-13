Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday (March 13, 2025) that a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine backed by the U.S. and Ukraine needed to be reworked to take account of Russia’s own interests, the RIA state news agency reported.

“The document, it seems to me, has a hasty character… It will be necessary to work, think and take into account our position too. It outlines only the Ukrainian approach,” RIA cited Mr. Ushakov as saying.

Mr. Ushakov also said that a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would “give nothing” to Russia.

“A 30-day temporary ceasefire. Well, what does it give us? It gives us nothing. It only gives the Ukrainians an opportunity to regroup, gain strength and, to continue the same thing,” Mr. Ushakov told Russian media.

Mr. Ushakov’s remarks came as U.S. officials are set to present the ceasefire deal to the Russian side on Thursday (March 13, 2025). He told the state media that the ceasefire in Ukraine was not conducive to long-term peace and the joint U.S.-Ukrainian idea was a “hasty” step that “is not in favour of a long-term settlement.”

No ceasefire reply means Moscow wants to fight on: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday (March 13, 2025) the fact there was no “meaningful” response from Moscow to a 30-day ceasefire proposal from the United States meant the Kremlin wants to keep fighting in Ukraine.

“Regrettably, for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made. This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible. We hope that US pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.