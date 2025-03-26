Beijing on Wednesday (March 26, 2025) dismissed a U.S. intelligence report warning that China posed “a most comprehensive military threat” to America and may outstrip it as the top artificial intelligence power by 2030 as a false “China threat” narrative peddled by Washington.

The report, released by the U.S. intelligence community on Tuesday (March 25, 2025) named China, Iran, North Korea and Russia as major state actors challenging American interests on multiple fronts, spanning traditional national security to cyber, trade and technology.

China poses the most comprehensive military threat to the national security of the United States and aims to outstrip it as the top artificial intelligence power in the next five years, the ‘2025 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA)‘ said.

Refuting the U.S. report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, the U.S. issues irresponsible and biased reports like this year after year, seeks to promote the false “China threat” narrative and fans up major-country rivalry, so that there could be an excuse to suppress China and perpetuate U.S. supremacy.

China’s development has a long historic thread and is robust and self-driven, he told a media briefing when asked about the U.S. report.

“Our goal is very clear and there’s nothing to hide about it: we strive to make sure that the Chinese people can lead a better life and China can contribute more to the world we live in. We have no intention to surpass or supplant anyone”, he said.

The U.S. report said: “China stands out as the actor most capable of threatening U.S. interests globally, though it is also more cautious than Russia, Iran and North Korea about risking its economic and diplomatic image in the world by being too aggressive and disruptive”.

It warned that China’s technological advancement, driven by a whole-of-government approach, and its dominance in the mining and processing of several minerals vital for the semiconductor industry, such as gallium and germanium, will present myriad challenges.

“China has stolen hundreds of gigabytes of intellectual property from companies in Asia, Europe and North America in an effort to leapfrog over technological hurdles,” it said.

While drawing attention to China’s rapid military modernisation, the U.S. report said the People’s Liberation Army “probably is making steady but uneven progress on capabilities it would use in an attempt to seize Taiwan and deter — and if necessary, defeat — U.S. military intervention.” Reacting to this, Mr. Guo said the Taiwan question “is entirely China’s internal affair.”

“Nothing will deter China from rejecting ‘Taiwan independence’ and defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. No one shall underestimate or miscalculate China’s resolve,” he said.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland.

The U.S. needs to stop viewing its ties with China from the outdated Cold War perspective, stop containing China in the name of “strategic competition”, and stop aiding or abetting “Taiwan independence” in any form.

The U.S. report also highlighted North Korea’s strengthening partnership with Russia, Japanese news agency Kyodo said.

The U.S. report said North Korea’s reliance on China has been reduced, with the increased cooperation with Russia helping the regime of Kim Jong Un financially, militarily and diplomatically.

“North Korea is probably prepared to conduct a nuclear test,” while continuing to flight-test intercontinental ballistic missiles to threaten the United States and its allies Japan and South Korea, as well as other countries, it said.