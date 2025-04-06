A court in Dhaka on Sunday (April 6, 2025) sent to prison 70 lawyers known for their support for the Awami League party to face charges of “assault” and “attempt to murder” of fellow advocates during last year’s mass uprising that toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Court officials said Dhaka’s Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Zakir Hossain ordered the lawyers to be sent to prison after they appeared on the dock with bail pleas.

The court, however, granted bail to nine female lawyers and Dhaka Bar’s former president Abu Sayeed Sagor.

Earlier, the lawyers secured anticipatory bail from the high court for eight weeks and surrendered before the lower court after the period was exhausted.

Immediately after the order, the lawyers were escorted to prison vans for Dhaka Central Jail.

Cases were filed against 144 lawyers who were charged with assault and attempt to murder during last year’s protests and retaliatory attacks that left 1,400 people dead.