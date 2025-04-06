Watch: Treasury minister “disappointed” but won’t say if he believes government can reduce tariffs

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said the era of globalisation has “ended” following Donald Trump’s new tariffs. It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer suggested in a Sunday Telegraph article he was about to announce state intervention to protect UK firms from the US president’s move. The UK was among nations hit with a 10% “baseline” import duty, and negotiations on a trade deal to reduce tariffs are continuing. “Globalisation as we’ve known it for the last couple of decades has come to an end,” Jones added, in a BBC interview. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch disagreed that globalisation was over and pointed to “great” trading relationships with other countries.

Some analysts fear a global recession following Trump’s so-called Liberation Day, when he announced sweeping import taxes, sparking retaliatory action from countries including China and Canada. The prime minister has said the government “will do everything necessary to protect Britain’s national interest” and is “ready to use industrial policy” to help shelter businesses, because “the world as we know it has gone”. Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Jones was asked whether globalisation – which has resulted in a boom in imports of cheap fashion, electrical goods and other products – was over. “Yeah it’s ended, the prime minister said that himself this morning,” he said. The change meant the UK had to “build out” relationships with allies around the world but also invest in the UK’s own economy, Jones said, denying ministers were “scrabbling” for solutions. He insisted the government was “trying to get ahead of these challenges”, Jones said that is why the government needed to “invest in the domestic economy, both for UK businesses, but also our public services… which is why our plan for change is investing in the NHS and skills as well as industrial policy”. Amid reports that elements of the spending review and the industrial strategy could be brought forward from their expected June publication date, Jones said Labour had been working on the industrial strategy since it was in opposition. Pressed on whether measures would be brought forward, Jones deferred to Sir Keir’s announcement expected in the coming days and laughed when Kuenssberg said “that sounds almost like a yes, but you’re not allowed to say it to us this morning”. The UK government has continued its policy of not responding to US tariffs with counter-tariffs, as other countries have done – preferring, ministers have said, a “calm” approach focused on a UK-US trade deal. “We’re hoping to do a deal,” Jones said, adding on tariffs that “we have a better outcome than other comparable countries as a consequence of our diplomacy”.