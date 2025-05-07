The UK on Wednesday (May 7, 2025) said that it stands ready to support both India and Pakistan to move towards dialogue and de-escalation, after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as “hugely worrying” and told the BBC that his Cabinet colleague, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, had “reached out” to both countries.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries,” said Mr. Reynolds.

“Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” he said.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advisory to warn against “military activity” under its “Warnings and Insurance” section for India.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney took to social media soon after news of Operation Sindoor hit the headlines in the UK overnight.

“I am deeply concerned by the events in Kashmir tonight and urge calm and dialogue to avoid further conflict,” he said.

Among the Labour government MPs, Stella Creasy called for restraint by all concerned: “Deeply concerning to see military air strikes in Jammu Kashmir tonight by the Indian government.

“The world cannot stand by as this conflict escalates, and so too the risk of harm to innocent civilians in the region. Restraint by all concerned must be sought and secured.”

Former Conservative Party Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad warned of a real “potential for war”.

The missile strikes by India on Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir is an “alarming escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours – the potential of a war tonight is real,” Mr. Ahmad said.

“We need urgent international engagement to prevent a widening of this conflict which carries serious implications not just for the region but for the wider world,” he posted on X.