One student was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing in front of a Southern California high school, authorities said.

The three male Santa Ana High students were taken to a hospital, where one of them died and the other two were in stable condition, according to city police spokesperson Officer Natalie Garcia.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday (May 7, 2025) afternoon as students were leaving school for the day, district spokesperson Fermin Leal said. The incident involved both students and non-students.

Authorities were searching for at least two suspects whose connection to the school and motive were not clear, Ms. Garcia said.

Other details such as the ages of the victims were not immediately made public.

After-school programmes and athletics were cancelled, and officials said the school would make crisis counsellors available Thursday.

Santa Ana is a city of about 300,000 people roughly 50 km southeast of Los Angeles. The school serves roughly 3,000 students.