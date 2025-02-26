Dev Joshi, the famed child artist, is now married. The actor was a part of more than 20 Gujarati movies and several advertisements and was best known for his role as Baalveer in the Baalveer franchise and as the teenage Chandra Shekhar Azad in Chandrashekhar.

The actor tied the knot on February 25 with his longtime girlfriend and now wife with Aarti in Nepal. He took to Instagram to share the photos and make the announcement. In the first picture, the Joshi and Aarti are seen looking into each other’s eyes while the actor held his wife’s hands. In the second frame, they were captured in a candid moment while the last picture of the post features their knot forever. Dev captioned the post, “I’am from you and you are from me. 25/2/25, A date to remember forever! #DevAarti #Married.”

Congratulatory messages poured in the comments section from both the actor’s fans and friends in the entertainment industry. . Aashka Goradia Goble penned, “Congratulationsssssss,” while Abhishek Nigam commented, “Dher saari shubhkamnaein tumhe Dev! God bless you both.”

For the wedding, Dev wore a cream-hued bandhgala suit paired with a matching dhoti and turban. On the other hand, Aarti was in a pink-hued lehenga choli with subtle makeup and kundan jewellery.

The couple had shared a sneak peek into their haldi function ahead of the wedding. They had posted two photos of them smeared in turmeric.

They captioned it, “DEV & AARTI #wedmantram Pure love, bright smiles, and the warmth of traditions! From reel life hero to real-life groom!”

Their pre-wedding festivities had kickstarted with mehendi. The couple had also posted moments from there and collaboratively wrote, “A little mehendi, a lot of love, and a lifetime of memories!”

Dev amazed his fans with the announcement of his engagement with Aarti on February 6.