2025 Earthquake Prophecy Unfolding

As catastrophic earthquakes shake nations across the globe, more and more people are recalling the ominous prophecies of Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian clairvoyant who has gained popularity for her incredible talent to predict global events, as per a report. Her prophecies for 2025, in specific, are starting to come scarily close to reality.

Her prediction for the year 2025 was that major earthquakes would devastate the world, reported Daily Mail. Her vision appears to be unfolding as last week, Myanmar was hit by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 2,000 lives, and the country is already embroiled in civil war, according to the report.



Myanmar’s military leadership has declared a week of national mourning after the disaster and the UN issued an urgent appeal for £6.2 billion to support due to the worsening humanitarian crisis, reported Daily Mail.The tremors of the earthquake did not end in Myanmar, they also struck neighbouring Thailand, where at least 20 individuals have been confirmed killed, reported Daily Mail. The capital city, Bangkok, also suffered badly, as per the report. Even the United States was not exempt, as Nevada saw a series of earthquakes, with the strongest having a magnitude of 4.0, reported Daily Mail. Experts are forecasting a 27% possibility of further powerful quakes within the next week, according to the report.

Other Prophecies Starting to Come True

But the earthquakes are not the only forecasts of Baba Vanga’s 2025 prophecies that appear to be coming true. She also predicted a devastating war in Europe and global economic disaster this year, as per the report.

A History of Accurate Predictions

Baba Vanga’s prophecies include a history of predicting large global events such as the 9/11 attacks and the death of Princess Diana, according to Daily Mail.

She became blind at age 12 after a storm hit her village, she said her visions of the future became more powerful after she became blind. Even decades after her death in 1996, her predictions still shock the world.

FAQs

What did Baba Vanga predict for this year?

She predicted major earthquakes, a war in Europe, and a global economic disaster in 2025, reported Daily Mail.

Is Baba Vanga alive?

No. Baba Vanga passed away in 1996.

