NASA is signing more countries to its efforts for internationally cooperative exploration of the moon and beyond.

Bangladesh is the 54th nation to join the Artemis Accords, and perhaps the first brought into the fold through the efforts of President Trump’s transition team at NASA. Finland, the Accords’ 53rd signatory, joined just one day after Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration and followed a fairly steady pace of new countries in late 2024.

This most recent signing ceremony took place in Bangladesh’s capital of Dhaka, where Defense Secretary Ashraf Uddin signed alongside interim U.S. Ambassador Tracey Jacobson. The event included a prerecorded video message from NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro. “We are thrilled by Bangladesh’s signature of the Accords,” Petro said in a statement from NASA today.

“Bangladesh affirms its role in shaping the future of space exploration,” Petro added in the release. “This is about ensuring that our journey to the moon — and beyond — is peaceful, sustainable, and transparent. We look forward to working together, to learning from one another and to seeing how Bangladesh’s incredible talent and vision contribute to humanity’s next great chapter in space.”



Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus agreed with Petro, saying, “Bangladesh’s commitment to the Artemis Accords will enhance the country’s engagement with NASA and the international community.”

The Artemis Accords were established in October 2020 with eight founding countries. They represent a set of shared principles and guidelines meant to shape how nations explore the moon and deep space. The Accords also reinforce key ideas from the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, aiming to promote peaceful, cooperative space activity.