Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said on Monday he will accept being dropped for Marc-André ter Stegen if that is what coach Hansi Flick decides when the Germany international returns to full fitness.

Szczesny, 34, came out of retirement to sign for Barça last October when Ter Stegen injured his knee in a LaLiga fixture against Villarreal.

Ter Stegen was initially expected miss the rest of the season, but he returned to training ahead of schedule this month and could feature again before the campaign is up.

“Look, I am here this season to replace Marc,” Szczęsny told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

“If Marc is back and fit and the coach decides he’s back in goal, I am fine with it. But I want to play. If the decision is the other way, I think Marc will understand too.

“At this moment, there is no competition because Marc is only coming back to training. He’s not fully with the team. When he is available, it will be the coach’s decision, not ours, and we will respect it.

“It’s not uncomfortable. There’s no tension between us. We both want the best outcome for the team at this crucial stage of the season.”

Barça’s fortunes have changed dramatically since Szczesny first came into the side in January, replacing Iñaki Peña. They are undefeated in their last 24 matches in all competitions, with the former Poland international yet to taste defeat in his 22 appearances for the club.

His contract is due to expire in the summer, but there have been reports he will sign an extension, which would see his battle for the gloves with Ter Stegen run into next season.

“We have only big games from now until the end of the season and I want to focus on playing the best football I can,” he added.

“I don’t want to lose energy on contract negotiations or contemplating my future.

“I want to win every trophy in front of us and leave the contract talks to the club and my agent. There is a chance they are talking, but I don’t want to hear it.”

Wojciech Szczesny joined Barcelona to fill in for Marc-André ter Stegen, but the Germany goalkeeper has now returned from injury. INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Barça have already won the Spanish Supercopa with Szczesny in goal and three more trophies could follow. They are four points clear in LaLiga, in the Copa del Rey final and have a 4-0 lead going into the second leg against Dortmund.

“I like the winning,” the former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper said. “I was on the beach a few months ago, I didn’t really want to play football. Now I get to play with what I believe is the best team in Europe.

“It’s a little surreal for me, but the winning is nice, in the dressing room, the training sessions. It’s a nice feeling, I missed that. The winning is what I enjoy the most.

“Of course I would not believe [being here]. But we’re here and now I don’t want to accept any other outcome. I want to win big trophies.

“This year takes me closer than ever to my dream of winning this competition. I want to take that chance. I want to focus on the last few weeks of the season to do something very special for the club and ourselves.”

Barça will be without Alejandro Balde in Dortmund after the left-back injured his hamstring at the weekend, but Dani Olmo is back in the squad.

Flick said his team must not take their foot of the gas despite travelling to Germany with a big lead.

“We always want to be at our best,” the Barça coach said in a news conference. “We have high quality in our team and it’s our duty to show that every game.

“We play a team like Dortmund, they have strong players themselves, and here at this stadium you need to be switched on from the start.

“I am happy we won 4-0 because I know tomorrow will be a tough game. It is important the team shows how good they are; that they enjoy playing on this stage against some of the best in Europe.

“We won’t take any game lightly. We want to deliver, for the fans travelling, watching at home in Barcelona and around the world.”