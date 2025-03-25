No Result
Bathed in blue | Astronomy Magazine

March 25, 2025
in Space Exploration
Bathed in blue
Bathed in blue | Astronomy Magazine



product

bathed-in-blue
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/bathed-in-blue/
Bathed in blue | Astronomy Magazine
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/Rosette-Nebula-SHO-Greg-Polanski-1568×1165.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-03-25
2025-03-25
160137

Greg Polanski from Kanata, Ontario, Canada

The ever-popular Rosette Nebula (NGC 2237–9/46) lies 10° east of Betelgeuse and is an impressive telescopic sight. Deep imaging reveals the line of dark Bok globules — small dense clouds where baby stars are forming — that appear to lie suspended within the nebula. The imager took 12⅓ hours of exposure with a 3.6-inch scope in SHO filters.


Recent News

Log In
