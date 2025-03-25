Region’s net-zero ambitions offer opportunities for UK innovators, says new report

As Japan, South Korea and Taiwan race to decarbonise their economies and embed sustainable industrial practices, opportunities are emerging for UK companies with cutting-edge technologies that can help them achieve their ambitious net-zero targets. Despite the challenges posed by the cultural and language barriers, UK businesses with relevant expertise and an effective market entry strategy stand to gain significant traction in these high-growth markets, according to a new report.

The report explores the opportunities and challenges facing Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as they embrace decarbonisation, seek to build their domestic sustainability sectors and meet the growing expectations of their citizens around environmental responsibility. It also highlights sectors of particular interest to UK tech firms and outlines potential routes to market.

The report was produced by international business development consultancy Intralink as part of the UK-APAC Tech Growth Programme, which it delivers on behalf of the UK government to help UK companies expand in 11 Asia Pacific markets. It is available for free download here.

Below are some of the key points highlighted in the document.

Japan

Japan has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, with a range of government-backed initiatives driving a £12.7 billion sustainability market. Areas of opportunity for UK tech companies include:

• Green hydrogen production and storage to support the country’s energy transition goals

• Renewable energy solutions, particularly offshore wind and solar power for application in densely populated regions

• Smart grid technologies to enhance energy efficiency, grid monitoring and demand management.

South Korea

The South Korean government, together with 11 of its largest conglomerates, has pledged to invest £55.5 billion by 2025 to drive decarbonisation. The country’s reliance on hard-to-abate sectors such as manufacturing presents challenges but also significant opportunities for UK firms in:

• Cost-efficient renewable energy, including offshore wind, high-efficiency solar and energy storage technologies

• Advanced carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) solutions to help reduce industrial emissions

• Next-generation batteries to support the transportation sector’s shift to sustainability.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s sustainable technology sector is growing rapidly, driven by strong government incentives, advanced technological capabilities, and increasing public awareness of environmental issues. Key areas where UK companies can contribute include:

• Renewable energy expansion, particularly offshore wind and solar power

• Smart building technologies and the use of sustainable materials such as bamboo, wood and Insulated Concrete Forms for energy-efficient construction

• Circular economy innovations, supporting waste reduction and material reuse.

Sam Leng, co-author of the report at Intralink, commented: “Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are seeking international expertise to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts. However, for UK companies, entering these markets can be challenging because of the different cultural norms, regulations and business practices.”

“Through the UK-APAC Tech Growth Programme, we provide the insight and support UK businesses need to navigate these complexities and develop successful market entry strategies.”