The EU antitrust watchdog has fined 15 large car manufacturers and the European Automobiles Manufacturers’ Association a total of €458mn for their role in a long-lasting cartel involving vehicle recycling.

Mercedes-Benz, which also participated, avoided a fine because it first alerted European regulators to the cartel in 2019.

Other companies involved included Volkswagen, Renault, Stellantis, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Opel and Volvo Cars, alongside the ACEA. All the companies admitted taking part and settled with the European Commission.

The regulators found that between 2002 and 2017, the carmakers co-ordinated their position by refusing to pay car dismantlers for recycling “end-of-life” vehicles — motor vehicles categorised as waste. They were also found to have co-ordinated their positions on how recyclable their vehicles were.

ACEA was found to have played a facilitating role by organising meetings and co-ordinating positions among members.

EU competition chief Teresa Ribera said the commission would not tolerate “cartels of any kind”.

“That includes those that suppress customer awareness and demand for more environmental-friendly products,” she said.

The European regulators carried out their investigation in co-ordination with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.