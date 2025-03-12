ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks closed up 0.96 percent on Wednesday, after dropping below the 15,000 mark in morning trade, data on its site showed.

The broader ASPI closed up 0.96 percent, or 150.57 points, at 15,861.14; while the more liquid S&P SL20 Index closed up 1.07 percent, or 50.02 points, at 4,730.84.

Turnover marginally declined to 2.42 billion rupees in the session.

Top contributors to the ASPI were Commercial Bank (ended 2.2 percent stronger at 141.50), HNB (rose 1.7 at 308.75), Sampath Bank (rose 1.2 percent at 120.00), Hayleys (closed up 2.6 percent at 136.50) and John Keells Holdings (rose 1.0 percent at 20.70).

Major contributors to turnover were capital goods (658 million rupees) followed by banks (538 million rupees) and material (504 million rupees) stocks.

John Keells holdings (148 million rupees), Sampath Bank (98 million rupees) and Dipped Products (31 million rupees) recorded the highest turnover in sectors.

Most active volumes were seen in John Keells Holdings at 13,007,362 (turnover 268,015,822.50 rupees), Bogala Graphite at 6,516,639 (turnover 383,811,940.40 rupees), Browns Investments at 4,446,185 (turnover 34,304,156.00 rupees) and Sierra Cables at 3,616,279 (turnover 58,198,100.20 rupees).

There was a net foreign inflow of 49 million rupees. (Colombo/Mar12/2025)



