On Monday, a bill that improves the management of Oregon’s rocky habitat passed unanimously out of the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources and Water.

Rocky habitats are coastal zones abundant with rocks, boulders, and cliffs. Found throughout Oregon’s coastline, these areas include iconic landmarks such as Haystack Rock, Cape Perpetua, and Cape Lookout. These habitats are dynamic environments, shaped by the relentless forces of waves, tides, and weather. In the intertidal zone, organisms must endure dramatic changes in water levels, temperature, and salinity. Subtidal rocky reefs, hidden beneath the waves, provide stable environments that support an abundance of marine life. Together, these habitats create a mosaic of biodiversity hotspots that support life in their surrounding areas.

Despite their importance, Oregon’s rocky habitats face numerous threats. Climate change is a major concern, with warming waters, ocean acidification, and shifting species distributions disrupting these ecosystems.

In order to safeguard rocky habitat and the seals, sea stars and seabirds that rely on them, conservation programs that support these areas need more funding. Fortunately, the Rocky Habitat Stewardship Bill , which would improve these programs, just passed out of its first committee yesterday and is a step towards better protecting Oregon’s rocky habitat.