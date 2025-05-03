TORONTO – Manager John Schneider believes that George Springer, the elder statesman of the Toronto Blue Jays, is off to a significant start to the season because he’s at peace with himself.

In the Blue Jays’ third win in a row, a 5-3 decision in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, the 35-year-old Springer found a way to safely reach base four times. Springer walked twice, knocked out a homer in the fifth inning and reached base on a catcher’s interference call.

This was another example of his comeback after a poor 2024.

“I think last year he got caught up in a lot of different stuff, trying to do too much, and just having one thing leading to another,” Schneider said.

“He carried us for about a month but wasn’t there all year. So finding peace … I think having a clear mindset, understanding that it’s not going to be perfect every single night, and just being invested in every single at bat.”

Springer credits conversations with Schneider and Blue Jays associate manager DeMarlo Hale.

“It goes back to something Schneids says, Demarlo says,” Springer said. “‘Every day, just do something to help the team win.’

“Obviously, one swing of the bat can help, but being able to walk or get hit by a pitch or score a run. There’s more than one way to help the team. It’s kind of my job to do as many things as I can to help us win.”

Springer has reached base safely three or more times in a single game five times this season.

His .423 on-base percentage ranks fourth in Major League Baseball, and he’s become a homebody this season.

In 14 games played at Rogers Centre this season, Springer has batted .325 with four doubles, two homers, 10 runs scored and seven RBI.

“I just got back to who I am as a player,” Springer said. “I understand, last year was last year and it’s over with.

“We don’t want that to happen again. That’s not who I am as a player, but I learned a lot from it. And, here we are.”

After earning his second walk of the game in the eighth inning, he stole second and advanced to third on Alejandro Kirk’s bloop single to right field.

He wound up scoring the winning run on Nathan Lukes’s two-run single.

“His conversations in between at-bats right now are different than they were last year,” Schneider said. “He’s focusing on the next thing, the next pitch, the next swing. And I think it just gives you a little bit more freedom.”

LUKES DELIVERS

Backup outfielder Nathan Lukes entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning but struck out.

Two innings later, the 30-year-old delivered a two-out, two-run single to right field to snap a tie. In his last 10 games, Lukes has batted .364 with a double, a homer, scored six times and five RBI.

“He’s a consistent player, and when playing time isn’t concrete, it can be tough,” Schneider said. “But I think he’s suited pretty well for that role. He has a pretty simple swing.

“Confidence is a big thing. He’s shown that he can play at this level. It’s been a weird kind of winding road for him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.