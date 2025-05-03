The walls surrounding Ghana’s national cathedral are aging plywood. Its spires are yellow construction cranes, which have not moved in years. It frequently reverberates with singing — the singing of a choir of frogs that moves in whenever the cathedral’s half-finished foundations fill with rainwater.

Ghana’s former president, Nana Akufo-Addo, spent around $58 million of public money on the $400 million cathedral project — a huge sum in this debt-saddled West African country. The new finance minister said in March that Ghana’s economy was in “severe distress.”

The cathedral was designed by the celebrity architect David Adjaye. But beyond the blueprints, there is very little to show for the money.

“They have only dug a hole — a big hole,” Praise Chinedu, a student and a Pentecostal Christian, said last month.