Brainomix, a company offering AI-powered imaging tools for stroke and lung fibrosis, announced the completion of an $18 million Series C investment round.

The round was co-led by existing investors Parkwalk Advisors and the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund.

New investor Hostplus via the IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund and LifeSci Capital participated in the round.

WHAT IT DOES

Brainomix is an AI-powered software platform that enables precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. The company’s Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology predicts the progression of stroke and lung fibrosis.

The company’s Brainomix 360 Stroke automates imaging biomarkers aimed at enhancing diagnosis and treatment decisions.

The company also partners with Boehringer Ingelheim to evaluate the real-world impact of e-Lung and improve the identification and access to treatment for people with progressive lung fibrosis.

Brainomix will use the funds to accelerate its commercial expansion into the U.S., where it has secured 10 FDA clearances.

The funding will also support Brainomix’s strategy to advance its portfolio of AI-powered technology in new areas.

“We would like to thank all the investors that participated, including Parkwalk and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund for their continued support, and welcome Hostplus, all of whom recognize the transformative impact that our technology can have on treatment for stroke and lung fibrosis patients,” Michalis Papadakis, CEO and cofounder at Brainomix, said in a statement.

“We will continue to harness our position and experience as a European market leader to achieve broad success in the US, helping improve patient care and access to life-changing therapies.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

In February, Brainomix partnered with Medtronic Neurovascular. The collaboration aimed to enhance stroke care for patients across Western Europe by integrating AI solutions into clinical practice, expanding access to treatments and improving patient outcomes.

In 2023, Brainomix and remote robotic surgical company Nanoflex Robotics announced the receipt of £400,000 ($420,418) and CHF 400,000 ($443,700), respectively, to develop an AI-assisted magnetic navigation system for stroke-related robotic surgical tools.

In 2021, Brainomix closed a series B funding round with a total investment of approximately £16 million ($20.7 million). Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Oxford University Innovation Fund led the round with participation from Tencent Holdings.