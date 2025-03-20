It can be a complex decision to choose the right camera brand for astrophotography. With new technology and an ever-increasing rate of camera development, the major photographic brands that we see regularly popping up, like Canon, Nikon, and Sony, each bring district strengths to the table. Telling these strengths apart and knowing what to pay attention to can sometimes be difficult. In astrophotography, key factors like low-light performance, high ISO capabilities, noise reduction, and any included specific astro-centric features are paramount. If you are in the market for a camera, it might be worth checking out these brands in our camera deals hub. In this article, we will discuss how the brands compare and answer common tech queries about each system.

Sony

Sony excels at handling high ISO with minimal noise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sony A7R IV (Image credit: Sony) The Sony A7R IV mirrorless camera offers plenty of quality and value for money. Excellent autofocus, eye/face tracking, premium image quality, a massive 61MP resolution, up to 10FPS shooting and a lightweight design are all features. For a closer look, check out our Sony a7R IV review.

Firstly, Sony recently broke ground with its cutting-edge sensor technology. Sony’s mirrorless systems, especially the full-frame options, excel in handling high ISO settings with minimal noise, making them popular for astrophotographers and people taking images in low-light environments. Their backside illuminated sensors (often referred to as BI sensors) allow more light to hit the pixel area, improving sensitivity and reducing noise, which is crucial for capturing faint celestial objects. Sony also has excellent real-time star tracking and pixel shift technology to provide clear, high-detail astro images, but much of this comes at a price, with good full-frame Sony options coming in at thousands of dollars.

Canon

Canon’s exceptional color science makes them a favorite among astrophotographers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canon has long been a favorite for astrophotography thanks to its exceptional color science and sensor performance at higher ISO values, although they tend to produce slightly more noise than Sony’s comparable models. Canon’s strength lies in its wide range of compatible lenses and dedicated low-light features in select models such as the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6. The affordability of many of their models mean that second-hand Canon options can often be purchased for a fraction of the price of many newer options.

Nikon

Nikon has recently stepped up its game with mirrorless Z-series cameras, like the Nikon Z6 and Z7. Nikon’s full-frame cameras boast excellent dynamic range and superb low-light performance, making them competitive for astrophotography. Like Sony, Nikon’s backside illumination sensor technology helps with reducing noise at high ISOs, though Nikon’s high ISO noise reduction isn’t always as aggressive as Sony’s. Nikon also offers specialized features such as ‘star-eater’ suppression, designed to maintain image quality during long exposures which will come in handy for photographers who are pointing towards the night sky.

‘Star eater’ suppression is designed to maintain image quality during long exposures. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best entry-level cameras for astrophotography

If you are just getting started in astrophotography, you will want to look at setups that allow experimentation — a mixture of affordability and a wide range of lenses is important to look at. The Nikon D5600 is a good starting point — plenty of lens combinations are available and the 24.2 MP sensor has an ISO range of 100-25,600. It is also good at low light autofocus, which, although, as a budding astrophotographer, you’ll rarely use, it is good to have as an option if you are taking photos of a supermoon, for example.

Low light autofocus is a good feature to have when photographing a supermoon. (Image credit: jamesvancouver via Getty Images)

We would also recommend something like the ultra-portable Sony Alpha a6400, which, although still an APS-C sensor, offers options for interchangeable lenses and features real-time tracking, where it uses AI behavior models to detect and capture objects in the distance automatically.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Best mid-range cameras for astrophotography

Long exposure shooting is unavoidable in astrophotography (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikon Z6 II (Image credit: Nikon) The Nikon Z6 II is a full-frame camera that we think is the best rugged option for astrophotography. Showcasing an ISO range up to 51,200, dual SD and CFexpress slot and excellent weather sealing. This camera won’t let you down when out and capturing the stars in the elements. Read our full Nikon Z6 II review.

If you have learned the ropes and you are looking to take a step up from entry-level gear, mid-range cameras offer enhanced performance, better noise control, and several more advanced features that you are likely to use in other forms of photography, too. They are also more likely to feature full-frame sensors, which means that you will produce larger images and more detail to work with in the edit.

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an excellent choice for serious astrophotographers on a mid-range budget. Its full-frame sensor performs excellently in low-light scenarios, minimizing noise and maximizing detail in dark environments. The Nikon’s Z6 is also an option to consider – it strikes a good balance between price and performance and like the A7 III, it uses a backside illumination sensor to allow more light to reach inside the camera, making it great for night sky photography. It also features in-body stabilization and excellent star tracking to help with long-exposure shots.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Camera Sensor ISO Range Megapixel Price Astro features Sony Alpha A7 III Full-frame 100-51,200 24.2 $2000 Excellent ISO handling Canon EOS R Full-frame 100-40,000 30.3 $1800 RF lens mount offers lots of choice Nikon Z6 Full-frame 100-51,200 24.5 $1600 Star tracking

Should you switch camera brands?

Once you have committed to a camera brand, and bought the associated lenses and accessories, it is sometimes quite hard to go back to the drawing board. However, if other brands or cameras have specific attributes that will help you in astrophotography, it is well worth having a look at the implications of switching. We will take each switch option and weigh it up.

Switching to Canon

If you are moving from Sony to Canon, expect to see a difference in image color science, with Canon often praised for its color accuracy. Switching to Canon can be a money saver, thanks to the high availability of lenses and bodies.

Switching away from either Sony or Nikon towards Canon may only be necessary for those looking for a switch to a camera for life full of professional specs like the Canon EOS R5.

One thing that is worth reiterating is that Canon’s widespread popularity means lens options (new and used) are plentiful — so worth considering for those who want to save money.

Switching to Sony

Sony’s high ISO noise reduction is impressive for capturing stars and deep sky objects. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Although it will hit your wallet a little harder, switching to Sony offers better high ISO noise reduction and sensor technology, making it ideal for those focused on capturing deep-space objects. Switching would require an investment in Sony’s full-frame mirrorless lens system, but the superior noise handling at high ISOs can be a game-changer — these are some of the best cameras you can buy at each price point.

Switching to Nikon

Nikon offers a comparable dynamic range to its competitors and solid low-light performance in its mirrorless Z-series, but the shift away from Sony or Canon may not bring a significant leap in performance unless you value Nikon’s lens ecosystem or prefer Nikon’s ergonomics and handling.

Some photographers prefer Nikon’s ergonomics and handling. (Image credit: Future)

Nikon’s dynamic range however is often praised, and this can benefit landscape astrophotographers who want more flexibility in post-processing. Their growing range of Z-mount lenses can make the switch worth it, especially for those prioritizing dynamic range over specialized astro features.

Summary

Deciding on whether to switch depends on your astrophotography goals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The decision to switch between Sony, Canon, and Nikon largely depends on your specific astrophotography goals. Each brand offers its own set of strengths, whether it’s Sony’s superior ISO handling, Canon’s specialized low-light features, or Nikon’s dynamic range. Cost, lens availability, and compatibility with your existing astrophotography setup (including telescopes) should also factor into the decision. It is worth looking at the used market to ensure you are getting the best setup for your dollar. It will also come down to the ergonomics and usability of each camera; which menu system and which interfaces you feel most comfortable with.