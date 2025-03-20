A black-and-white snub-nosed monkey and her infant Minden Pictures/Alamy

Snub-nosed monkey mums are picky when choosing a babysitter, permitting experienced females to care for their infants more often than young and inexperienced ones.

Many primates rely on the help of others when raising their offspring. This cooperative breeding strategy can provide the mother with some respite while also allowing younger and less experienced individuals to hone their parenting skills.

Now, an accidental discovery by Chun-Yan Cui at the Southwest Forestry University in China and her…