They argue like brothers, crack jokes like late-night hosts and happen to run one of the most operator-focused investment platforms in hospitality.

Known as “The Restaurant Guy” and “The Finance Guy,” Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling, the two founders of Branded Hospitality, are equal parts strategy and schtick.

Think capital meets comedy.

Whether they’re riffing on failed restaurant concepts or trading wisecracks about free drinks and investor discounts, their podcast Hospitality Hangout is proof that chemistry and clarity can coexist. But beneath the banter is a real mission: helping restaurant operators succeed with better tech, smarter capital and a stronger network.

“It takes a village,” Frischling says. And he means it. The phrase, which his late mother used in a wedding toast, has become the ethos of Branded Hospitality—a guiding principle behind their investments and relationships alike.

Because if you’ve ever built anything in this industry, you know one thing: You don’t do it alone. That was especially true in 2020, when the pandemic delivered what Frischling calls “a punch in the face.”

Like most restaurant operators, their plans went sideways. But instead of freezing up, they hit record. What started as a pandemic-era podcast evolved into a media platform that now supports their investing and B2B growth strategy. The podcast helped them stay visible, build trust and create opportunities for themselves and the companies they support.

Why they bet on people

When it comes to investing, Schatzberg and Frischling don’t hide behind spreadsheets. Their top criterion is the founder.

“Investing at the early stage is betting,” Frischling says. “You’re betting on the CEO and their team.” That mindset led them to invest in companies like Ovation, the guest feedback platform led by Zack Oates. For Branded, the conviction came not just from the product but also from Oates’ story, experience and leadership.

It’s a pattern they’ve repeated across their portfolio of 55-plus companies, the majority in B2B SaaS. Their thesis is simple: If a solution truly helps operators and the team behind it lives and breathes the business, it’s worth backing.

And again, it all circles back to that village.

Whether it’s newsletter subscribers, tech founders, media partners or restaurant operators, Schatzberg and Frischling believe in building with others. Their podcast isn’t just content. It’s a connection point, a trust-builder and a front door to a much bigger ecosystem that thrives on collaboration.

Because in hospitality, as in life, the strongest brands aren’t built in isolation. They’re built with people — loud, smart, funny, flawed people who share a vision and aren’t afraid to bet on each other.

Just ask the guys wearing all the hats.

