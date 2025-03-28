HANOI – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to meet Vietnam’s leaders in Hanoi on Friday as he visits the Southeast Asian nation with a large business delegation seeking to boost trade and economic ties under the shadow of a global trade war.

Lula’s second visit to Vietnam comes as Hanoi, under pressure from the Trump administration to reduce its large trade surplus, has pledged to boost U.S. imports, including of farm products such as soybeans of which Brazil is a top exporter to the country.

The two countries are expected to sign an action plan on defence, agriculture, energy and technology, and other pacts on exchange of information and diplomatic issues, a Brazilian official with knowledge of the agenda said, noting exports of beef and planes were among topics likely to be discussed.

The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday morning after Lula meets with Vietnam’s President Luong Cuong, and will be followed by statements to the press with no questions allowed, according to the tentative agenda.

Lula intends to discuss the possible launch of negotiations between Vietnam, a major regional industrial hub, and Mercosur for a trade deal during Brazil’s presidency of the South American bloc in the second half of the year, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Similar talks between Japan and Mercosur are expected to be launched later this year, Lula said in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Brazil is also keen to strengthen Vietnam’s relations with BRICS, a grouping it leads alongside Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Brazilian official said.

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined as an observer at a BRICS summit for the first time last year in Russia, but Vietnam has so far not accepted an invitation to become a formal partner of the club.

Lula is likely to invite Chinh to the BRICS summit he will host in July, the Brazilian official said.

On Saturday, Lula and Chinh are scheduled to attend a forum with Brazilian and Vietnamese companies.

Among over 40 executives travelling with Lula are representatives of planemaker Embraer and food giant JBS, which are both considering deals in Vietnam, according to sources. REUTERS

