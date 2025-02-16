(Bloomberg) — Broadcom Inc. has had informal talks with its advisers about making a bid for Intel Corp.’s chip-design and marketing business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nothing has been submitted to Intel and Broadcom could decide not to pursue a deal, according to the Journal.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is in early talks for a controlling stake in Intel’s factories at the request of Trump administration officials, as the president looks to boost American manufacturing and maintain US leadership in critical technologies.

Broadcom and TSMC aren’t working together and all talks so far are preliminary and largely informal, the Journal reported.

