Protests have raged on for a fourth night in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, part of the largest demonstrations the country has seen in more than a decade. Ekrem Imamoglu, a rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on Wednesday, days before he was due to be selected as a 2028 presidential candidate. Imamoglu appeared at an Istanbul court on Saturday after being accused of corruption and aiding terrorist groups. He has denied the allegations. In a speech on Saturday, Erdogan repeated his condemnation of the unrest and accused Imamoglu’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of trying to “disturb the peace and polarise our people”.

Outside the mayor’s office in Istanbul, before the protests had even properly begun, tear gas hung in the air. As the crowds had grown throughout the evening, it became hard to breathe as round after round was fired to disperse demonstrators. Chanting “rights, law, justice”, people of all ages defied a government ban on gatherings to protest against what they see as an unlawful detention. One young woman, dressed in black and wearing a face mask, told the BBC she was not protesting for political reasons or because she supports the opposition, but instead to defend democracy. “I’m here for justice, I’m here for liberty. We’re free people and Turkish people cannot accept this. This is against our behaviour and culture.” Another woman, who had brought her 11-year-old son to the protests, said she wanted to bring him as she is worried about his future. “It’s getting harder to live in Turkey day by day, we can’t control our lives, we can’t choose who we want and there is no real justice here.” It is very telling that no one the BBC spoke to felt comfortable giving their name or showing their face. Many on the streets on Saturday night, braving arrest themselves, told the BBC they were out fighting for a future they could believe in. In Ankara and Izmir, police deployed water cannons against protesters.

