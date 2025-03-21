Bethan Nimmo BBC News, Oxford

PA Media Anneliese Dodds was the first minister attending Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet to quit over policy

Former minister Anneliese Dodds has said her “fundamental” disagreement with Sir Keir Starmer over international aid cuts prompted her to resign. She spoke to BBC Radio Oxford in her first interview since quitting as International Development Minister in February. The Labour MP for Oxford East said that cuts to the international aid budget, in order to fund defence, would have a “big impact” at a time when other countries were also cutting back on this spending. Responding to her resignation, the Prime Minister said the government will do everything it can “to rebuild a capability on development”.

Anneliese Dodds answers Oxfordshire’s questions

Ahead of his trip to meet the US president last month, Sir Keir announced aid funding would be reduced from 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in 2027 in order to fund an increase in defence spending. It was a move welcomed by the US administration but labelled a “betrayal” by development charities. In its election manifesto, Labour pledged to restore development spending to 0.7% of gross national income “as soon as fiscal circumstances allow” – a goal the government says it is still committed to.

‘Big questions’