Weaker dollar, weaker everything

David Goldman analyzes the macroeconomic forces driving gold’s steady rise toward a long-term $10,000 an ounce target, attributing it to escalating global debt levels, currency devaluation risks, and the diminished appeal of traditional reserve assets like US Treasuries.

Germany effectively abolishes the debt brake

Diego Faßnacht evaluates Germany’s dramatic shift away from fiscal conservatism, as the Bundestag passes a constitutional amendment effectively abolishing the debt brake, paving the way for once-blocked for green and defense-focused projects.

Trump faces European backlash over Russia détente

James Davis assesses the outcome of the March 18 phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin. In Moscow, the Kremlin sees strategic gains in the limited Ukraine truce, but Putin faces resistance from hawks who oppose any ceasefire with Kiev.

BYD hits a new high while Tesla drops by half

Scott Foster analyzes the surge in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks, highlighting BYD’s dramatic lead over Tesla in both innovation and market performance. BYD’s stock has risen 50% since mid-January while Tesla’s stock has halved amid recalls and quality issues.