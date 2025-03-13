Simply sign up to the War in Ukraine myFT Digest — delivered directly to your inbox.

Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine and is pushing for a long-term peace settlement that will take into account its interests and concerns, a senior aide to Vladimir Putin has said.

Yuri Ushakov, the Russian president’s foreign policy adviser, told state television on Thursday that the 30-day ceasefire proposed after talks between the US and Ukraine was “nothing other than a temporary breather for Ukrainian troops”.

Ushkov said that Moscow “expects the US will take into account Russia’s positions in further work together”, according to state media.

This is a developing story