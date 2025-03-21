Getty Images Demonstrators are defying a ban on protests and heavy police presence on the streets of Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned growing protests in Turkey days after the arrest of a key opposition figure. In a speech on Friday, Erdogan said his government would not “surrender” to “vandalism” or “street terror” ahead of more planned protests. “We will not accept the disruption of public order.” On Wednesday, police detained Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, one of more than 100 people held on charges of corruption and aiding terrorist groups. Government critics have gathered in cities across Turkey in protest, with crowds amassing again in Istanbul and Izmir on Friday, defying bans on demonstrations. On Thursday, 53 people were arrested at protests, the interior minister said.

Ozgur Ozel – leader of Imamoglu’s party, the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) – has called for a third nightly protest outside Istanbul’s city hall at 20:30 local time (17:30 GMT), saying that the president is afraid of the protests. He also asked people elsewhere in Turkey to demonstrate peacefully at the same time, wherever they are in the country. “Break down those barricades without harming the police, take to the streets and squares,” he said. Authorities tried to stifle the street demonstrations with a four-day ban on all gatherings in Istanbul, announced straight after the arrests on Wednesday. They have since extended this order to Ankara and the western coastal city of Izmir as protests have spread. Ahead of Friday’s protests, Istanbul’s pro-Erdogan governor has ordered the closure of the Galata and Ataturk bridges, both of which cross the Golden Horn estuary to where city hall is located. Interior minister Ali Yerlikaya has similarly criticised the demonstrations, calling the opposition “irresponsible”. Another 54 people have been arrested for violating a law on “inciting the public to hatred and hostility” by posting online, he said. Tens of thousands have gathered across Turkey since Wednesday’s arrests. There have been increasing clashes with police sent to disperse the demonstrations, who have fired tear gas and pepper spray. Yerlikaya added that 16 police officers have been injured in the demonstrations.

Getty Images Police clashed with demonstrators on Thursday night