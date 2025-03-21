We’re thrilled to announce that the full recording of our acclaimed event, “Meet the Astronauts,” is now available!

This captivating event has received rave reviews from influential leaders including directors of large corporations across Africa and the U.S., Harvard University faculty, and professionals from the space exploration community in South Africa. Whether you’re 8 or 80, this engaging session will inspire you.

Watch six former NASA astronauts as they share their incredible personal journeys to becoming astronauts.

Watch it here: https://online.africa.com/meet-the-astronauts/

Help Inspire More People:

Host/Suggest a Watch Party: Students of all ages, as well as community groups, churches, employee groups, etc. have come together to experience “Meet the Astronauts.” (If you have a watch party, please let us know and send pictures! Below are a few pictures of watch parties in Ghana and South Africa.

Over 130 Watch Parties were organized in 32 countries to see this incredible session.

Together, let’s inspire current and future generations of innovators and leaders!