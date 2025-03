Crowds of protesters have blocked streets in defiance of authorities as unrest continues for a sixth night in Turkey.

Demonstrations began in Istanbul last Wednesday when the city’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan’s main presidential rival, was detained on corruption charges.

Clashes with security forces escalated on Sunday night, as police fired on protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen met some of those in Istanbul making their voices heard.