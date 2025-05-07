The first vote of the conclave – the secretive process to choose a new pope – has failed to reach a decision.

After a lengthy wait, black smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney at around 9pm local time – meaning the 133 cardinals inside have not been able to choose a new pontiff.

Crowds were gathered in their tens of thousands in St Peter’s Square for the first vote of conclave – the results of which took more than two hours to announce.

Cardinals will return tomorrow to a closed-door Sistine Chapel for more rounds of voting.

The BBC’s Laura Gozzi was in Vatican City all day alongside the waiting crowds.

Filmed by John Johnson