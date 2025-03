Thirteen people – 10 of them police officers – have been injured after a car chase ended in a pile-up in the French capital, Paris.

The accident – near Montparnasse train station – occurred after a driver refused orders to stop early on Saturday.

Instead, the black car – with two other people on board – sped away only to hit a post, with three police cars colliding with it and each other in turn.

Their condition is not thought to be critical.