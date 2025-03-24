Rachel Reeves has previously ruled out further tax rises, but faces difficult choices because of the performance of the UK economy and world events.

The chancellor will give an update on her plans for the UK economy and an economic forecast when she makes her Spring Statement, on Wednesday 26 March.

Reeves has committed to one major economic event each year – the Budget. This is to give families and businesses “stability and certainty on tax and spending changes”.

As a result, government sources have been keen to stress that the Spring Statement is not a major financial event.

Reeves has ruled out “tax and spend” policies, signalling that she will neither raise taxes nor government budgets.

However, with the government under pressure over its finances, she is expected to announce spending cuts. Some big changes aimed at saving money have already been announced.

The chancellor has pledged to cut government running costs by 15% by the end of the decade, with about 10,000 civil service jobs expected to go.

Spending cuts of £5bn year by 2030 from the welfare bill have also been announced prior to the Spring Statement.

Policies include stricter tests for personal independence payments, affecting hundreds of thousands of claimants, and a freeze on incapacity benefits, but some more detail could be revealed.

The chancellor is likely to argue the “world has changed” in defence of her choices.

Defence spending itself is set to increase to 2.5% of national income by 2027. Reeves could also confirm details of how international aid funding will be reallocated to fund the rise.

Tax rises have been repeatedly ruled out by the chancellor, but UK taxes on big firms could be changed as part of a deal to avoid US trade tariffs.

Reeves has revealed talks are “ongoing” about tweaks to the 2% Digital Services Tax (DST), which raises about £800m a year from global tech giants such as Amazon and Meta.

While some announcements have been made public, there remains the possibility the chancellor will delay the exact details of changes to the Spending Review in June, or even the next Budget in the autumn.