By Kalea Hall

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors GM.N is discontinuing the Cadillac XT6 gasoline-powered three-row SUV at the end of 2025, the automaker said on Tuesday.

The XT6 is built at Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee where GM also produces the smaller gasoline-powered Cadillac XT5 SUV, which GM will continue making through the end of 2026. The Spring Hill plant also has the Cadillac electric SUVs Lyriq and Vistiq.

GM’s luxury brand has been focused on offering an all-electric lineup to customers. The move is not related to recently imposed auto tariffs, the company said.

“Cadillac has introduced six new products in less than a year that represent the future of the brand,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to make the necessary adjustments to the portfolio to maintain growth in critical luxury segments.”

Cadillac discontinued the gasoline-powered XT4 SUV earlier this year.

CNBC reported the end of the XT6 SUV earlier on Tuesday.

Last week, Reuters reported first that GM would increase production of full-size trucks at its Indiana plant. Those trucks are also built in Mexico and Canada.

(Reporting by Kalea Hall; Editing by David Gregorio)