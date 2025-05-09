A California man battling stage 4 lung cancer was denied insurance coverage for a potentially life-saving double lung transplant just as he was preparing to fly to Chicago for the procedure, his family says.

Deron Wells, a 59-year-old husband and father of three, had been medically approved for a rare clinical trial lung transplant at Northwestern Medicine in Illinois, according to ABC 7.

Cigna, his insurer, had initially signed off on the necessary procedures and transport from UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, where he had been receiving care. But on the day of his scheduled transfer, Cigna reversed course, denying coverage for both the transplant and the out-of-state medical transfer.

“The last option we have is for us to take him to Northwestern, period. I hope Cigna really understands the seriousness of the situation. We’re not just a number. We are talking about his life,” Janet Savarimuthu, the man’s wife, told the outlet.

Lung transplants are not typically considered standard treatment for cancer, which Cigna cited in its statement defending the denial, claiming their coverage guidelines are based on national clinical standards.

Wells’ family and friends launched an appeal and a public campaign in an effort to pressure the insurer to reconsider. A response to the appeal is expected by Thursday.

The man’s GoFundMe has raised more than $37,000 as of Friday morning.

Originally published on Latin Times